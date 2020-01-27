Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
West Memorial Park
Weaverville, NC
Resources
Penny Sue Moore


1956 - 2020
Penny Sue Moore Obituary
Penny Sue Moore

Asheville - Penny Sue Moore, age 63, of Asheville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Penny was born April 29, 1956 in Buncombe County to the late Lawrence and Ruth Griffin Moore; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was a retired cashier with Walmart on Tunnel Road. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Norton and uncle, Bud Roberts.

Surviving are her aunt, Shirley Roberts; brother-in-law, Carl Norton; and several cousins and all her friends at Walmart.

Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Reverend Jim Moore will officiate.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Moore's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
