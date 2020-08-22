Perry Baldwin
Candler - Candler-Perry Baldwin, 82, passed away August 21, 2020 at the JF Keever Solace Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lattie and Cleta Worley Baldwin, daughter; Jennifer
and 7 siblings.
Perry is survived by wife, Judy Harris Baldwin; children:Deanna Cricenti(Vito), Joey and Tim Baldwin, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, one brother Albert Baldwin, numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: Liberty Baptist Church, 875 Monte Vista Road, Candler, NC 28715.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register and full obituary is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com
