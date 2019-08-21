|
|
Peter Best
Fletcher - Peter Farquhard Best, 74, of Fletcher, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Brevard, he was a son of the late Martha Gooch Best and Farquhard Smith Best. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Lee Best and Page Hinton Best.
Peter was a graduate of Brevard High School, earned his undergraduate degree at Sewanee-The University of the South and then his J.D. from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law. He practiced law in Asheville for 50 years and was a longtime board member of the Fletcher Fire Department.
Peter is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Victoria "Vicky" Caldwell Best; two sons, Scott Campbell Best and Peter Farquhard Best, Jr. (Jenna Scott Best) and three grandchildren, Andrew Coleman Best, Harrison Smith Best and Boyd Hinton Best.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Asheville. His family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, his family graciously asks that memorial donations be made to: WCQS c/o Blue Ridge Public Radio, 73 Broadway, Asheville, NC 28801 (www.bpr.org), Four Seasons Compassion For Life Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to a charity of one's own choice.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Peter's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 21, 2019