Peter H. Gretz
Asheville - Peter H. Gretz, age 84, died April 15, 2020, at his home in Asheville, North Carolina.
Peter was born July 5, 1936, to Margaret G. Hirschberg and George Gretz in Berlin, Germany. He graduated from Florida State University. He was a meteorologist in the United States Air Force and at various California businesses, including Lockheed and Ocean Routes. Peter was an accountant for companies in Silicon Valley and Asheville, and he volunteered as an accountant at both Congregation Beth Israel and Beth haTephila for many years. Peter served as president of Beth haTephila for two years. He was a voracious reader and a self-taught cook.
Peter was preceded in death by both his parents; by his daughter, Debby Rose; and by a daughter-in-law, Cina.
He is survived by Pam Gretz, to whom he was married twenty-six years; his children, Mark Gretz of Morganton, North Carolina, and Dan Gretz of San Jose, California; siblings Katharine Handrahan of Washington, D.C., and Susan Aycock and her husband, Ron, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Natasha Gretz of Morganton, North Carolina, and Douglas Czech of Rochester, New York.
A service in Peter's honor will be held a later date with respect to virus precautions. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020