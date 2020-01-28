Services
Asheville - Peter Waldburger, 87, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home in South Asheville.

Born in Queens, NY, Pete was a son of the late Ernest Robert John Waldburger and Elizabeth Louise Harris Waldburger. He served as a pilot in the US Air Force in the 1950's and received dual bachelor's degrees from Colgate University in English and Economics.

His professional career was in textile sales and marketing first with Waldburger and Company then from 1972 to 1991 for Dan River Mills.

He and Pauline moved to Biltmore Forest in 1991 where he owned and operated New Life Furniture Restoration until his retirement in 2009.

Mr. Waldburger was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where he served as an usher and on the Building Committee.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pauline Streck Waldburger; sons, Peter Lee Waldburger, Paul William Waldburger (Glenda) and John Robert Waldburger (Kathy); grandchildren, Tess Elizabeth Spiers (Sean), Benjamin John Waldburger, Nicholas James Waldburger and Elliott David Waldburger; and one brother, Ernest Robert John Waldburger. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Conrad Waldburger.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 768 Asbury Road, Candler, NC 28715, or to Loving Food Resources, 123 Kenilworth Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
