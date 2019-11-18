Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Resources
Phil Buckner


1943 - 2019
Phil Buckner Obituary
Phil Buckner

Weaverville - Phil Buckner, age 76 of Weaverville died peacefully at home, Friday, November 15, 2019.

Phil was born March 4, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late Howard Lee and Sara Alfreda Allen Buckner. He retired from Ingles after 40 plus years of service. Phil enjoyed birds and gardening. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Myra Lee Yelton.

Surviving are his daughters, Phyllis Hinson and fiancé Andrew Merrick; Dale Dunn and husband Marty; son, Alan Buckner and wife Sandra; mother of his children, Nellie Ruth Buckner and grandchildren, Jeff Buckner, Benjamin Hinson, Emily Hinson and Lauren Dunn.

His memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Worth Emory will officiate.

The family will greet friends following the service.

At Phil's request, in lieu of flowers please make donations to benefit his granddaughter. Checks should be made payable to "Samantha Lauren Dunn Special Needs Trust" and mailed to West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Remember
