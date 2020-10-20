Philip Bollinger
Waynesville - Philip Peter Bollinger, age 82, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital.
A native of Indiana, he was a son of the late Peter Bollinger, Irene Eley Bollinger and stepmother, Ruby Settle Bollinger; in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six sisters; and five brothers. Philip had many nick names "Uncle Phil", "Mr. B." and "Papaw". Philip was a member of Long's Chapel United Methodist Church where he was active in the choir and handbells and enjoyed Mission Trips with the church. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making items for the church and many musical instruments. Philip loved sports, TarHeel basketball especially his Atlanta Braves, he took great pride in coaching his children, and was inducted into the Dixie Softball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed collecting old cameras. Philip had an infectious laugh and a sense of humor that will never be forgotten by many.
Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norene Farlow Bollinger; two daughters, Joan Ross, and her husband, John, of Trinity, Florida and Claudia Efstathion, and her husband, Harrington, of Holiday, Florida; son, Gregory Bollinger, and his wife, Melissa, of Hudson, Florida; sister-in-law, Dorothy Amstutz, and her husband, Gene, of Berne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Gina, Shelby and Savanna; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emma; and nine step-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 459, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745.
The care of Mr. Bollinger has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com