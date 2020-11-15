1/
Philip Bollinger
{ "" }
Philip Bollinger

Waynesville - Philip Peter Bollinger, age 82, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Westmoreland and Reverend Tim McConnell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, all protocols and mandates are requested to be followed, including mask. The service will be live streamed and will be accessible through Philip's obituary on Wells Funeral Home website to facilitate the ongoing focus on community safety and health.

In honor of Philip, the family has requested that friends and family wear their suspenders.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
