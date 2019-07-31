Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Lawson Libby


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Lawson Libby Obituary
Philip Lawson Libby

Asheville - 7/7/1948 - 6/11/2019

Born: Asheville, NC to Catherine Addie Wilson and Waldo Edwin Libby, III. A Carpenter, Musician, Renaissance Man, Friend to all he met and Beloved by his pets. Passed after a 4½ year long battle with Cancer.

Survived by: Sister, Ballard Libby Rogan and Husband Larry Rogan, Brother, George Burney Libby and Wife Myra Libby.

Preceded in death by: Waldo Edwin Libby, IV.

At a later date, a private memorial will be held for Family and Friends.

A Memoriam or Gifts in his name, To Cancer Research or Local Humane Societies.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.