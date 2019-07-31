|
|
Philip Lawson Libby
Asheville - 7/7/1948 - 6/11/2019
Born: Asheville, NC to Catherine Addie Wilson and Waldo Edwin Libby, III. A Carpenter, Musician, Renaissance Man, Friend to all he met and Beloved by his pets. Passed after a 4½ year long battle with Cancer.
Survived by: Sister, Ballard Libby Rogan and Husband Larry Rogan, Brother, George Burney Libby and Wife Myra Libby.
Preceded in death by: Waldo Edwin Libby, IV.
At a later date, a private memorial will be held for Family and Friends.
A Memoriam or Gifts in his name, To Cancer Research or Local Humane Societies.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 31, 2019