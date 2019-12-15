|
Philip Mark Bryson
Kings Mountain, NC - Philip Mark Bryson, 75, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on December 14, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC. He was born in Buncombe County, NC to the late Wendell Holmes and Katherine Phillips Bryson. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Warren Bryson. Philip was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he taught the Sunday School Class, Joyful Servants. He retired from Kings Mountain District Schools after 29 years of service. Philip loved teaching and his students. He began and ended his career in the same classroom, teaching the same subject. After retiring, he taught at Piedmont Charter school for a number of years. Philip loved being on the lake and enjoyed fishing during his younger years. He was a loving husband, father and devoted grandfather.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 28 years: Linda Cook Bryson Sons: Philip Mark Bryson II and wife Jeanna, Kings Mountain, NC and Lee Dixon and wife Kristin, Charlotte, NC Daughters: Becky Alexander and husband Jack, Sugar Hill, GA and Paula Harmon and husband Chip, Shelby, NC Brother: David Bryson and wife Dagi, Virginia Sisters: Karen Roberts and husband Roger and Langdon Miller and husband Jack, all of Fletcher, NC 14 Grandchildren.
MEMORIALS: First Baptist Church at 605 West King Street, Kings Mountain, NC
