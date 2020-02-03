|
|
Philip O'Dell Ellege
Asheville - Philip O'Dell Ellege, age 58, of Asheville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center. He was born on November 29, 1961 in Buncombe County to Jack Ellege and Sue Hamlin Ellege of Asheville. Philip graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School, worked for the city water department, was of the Baptist Faith and was an avid fisherman. He had a host of friends and his McDonald's friends, where he would frequent often to eat and socialize. Along with his parents and friends, Philip is also survived by his beloved wife, Cathy Marie Buckner Ellege; his brother, Timothy Ellege (Carrie) of Asheville; his nephew, Black Ellege; and his two nieces, Angelique and Lydia Ellege. The Ellege Family would like to extend a special thank you to the October Road staff for their care.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Leicester Baptist Church. The Rev. Chad Ellege will be officiating. A reception will be held for family and friends following the service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ellege Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020