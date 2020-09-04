1/1
Phillip Austin Mease
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Austin Mease

Dunn - Mr. Phillip Austin Mease, 65, of Dunn passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Mr. Mease was born in Buncombe County on June 2, 1955, to the late Robert and Vivian Arbell Austin Mease, Jr.

Mr. Mease was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was an owner operator truck driver until his retirement. Mr. Mease was a beloved family man and who loved coaching Little League baseball.

A memorial service will be held 5 pm Sunday, August 6, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Moore officiating.

Mr. Mease is survived by his son, Trip Mease; daughters, Lacie Rey Mease, and Chrystal Mease Hatton; grandchildren, Lilah Mease, Graysen Mease, Ily Mease, Taylor Beasley Sloan, Gavin Slaughter, Gabriel Quinones, Jaidyn Hatton, Phillip Mease, Jr. and Terrence Hatton Jr. great grandson; Brantley Sloan; brother, Gary Mease; sister, Bobbie Sue Price and special friend Annie Raynor.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
905 Erwin Rd.
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved