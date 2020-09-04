Phillip Austin Mease



Dunn - Mr. Phillip Austin Mease, 65, of Dunn passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.



Mr. Mease was born in Buncombe County on June 2, 1955, to the late Robert and Vivian Arbell Austin Mease, Jr.



Mr. Mease was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was an owner operator truck driver until his retirement. Mr. Mease was a beloved family man and who loved coaching Little League baseball.



A memorial service will be held 5 pm Sunday, August 6, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Moore officiating.



Mr. Mease is survived by his son, Trip Mease; daughters, Lacie Rey Mease, and Chrystal Mease Hatton; grandchildren, Lilah Mease, Graysen Mease, Ily Mease, Taylor Beasley Sloan, Gavin Slaughter, Gabriel Quinones, Jaidyn Hatton, Phillip Mease, Jr. and Terrence Hatton Jr. great grandson; Brantley Sloan; brother, Gary Mease; sister, Bobbie Sue Price and special friend Annie Raynor.



Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.









