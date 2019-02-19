Phillip Lee Stone



Black Mountain - Phillip Lee Stone, 77, of Black Mountain passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Born July 18, 1941 he was a son of the late Artie and Willabelle Stone of North Fork Road in Black Mountain. Phillip was an artist at heart. He enjoyed drawing, painting and was a talented woodworker. He also loved to work on small engines and was always willing to help someone who needed help. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Karen Pressley. Surviving are his children, Toni Marsh and her spouse, Rick, Terri Ippolito and her spouse, Tony, and Traci Chasteen and her spouse, Louis; siblings, Teresa Stone and Bobby Stone; and grandchildren, Kirstie Conner(spouse Casey Conner), Daniel and Anna Ippolito and Allison and Grayson Chasteen. A celebration of Mr. Stone's life will be held from 10:30 AM until noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home. Donations may be made to Ebenezer U.M.C. Youth Fund, 744 Ebenezer Church Road, Old Fort, NC 28762. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary