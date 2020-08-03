1/1
Phillip Poulos
1933 - 2020
Phillip Poulos

Asheville - Phillip Poulos, 87, of Asheville died Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born June 15, 1933 in Klapsi, Evrytanias, Greece. He immigrated to the United States in 1950 where he met his wife, the late Elizabeth Vrakas and they were married in 1954.

Mr. Poulos was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Asheville

He was preceded by the death of his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughters, Amalia Papakonstantinou and her husband, Jimmy of Asheville, Anna Pappas and her husband, John of Asheville and Dora Katsadouros and her husband Steve of Flat Rock; one sister, Theodora Poulos of Asheville; eleven grandchildren, Michael Papakonstantinou, Elizabeth Papakonstantinou, Maria Papakonstantinou, Alexis Sanders and her husband, Aaron, George Pappas and his wife, JoAnna, Eleni Pappas, Maria Katsadouros and her fiancé Sean Cary, Vasili Katsadouros and his wife, Elizabeth and Philip Katsadouros and two great granddaughters, Amalia Sanders and Sophia Pappas.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Father Michael Diavatis will officiate. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation.

Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
