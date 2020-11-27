Phyllis Brock Gaddy
Asheville - Phyllis Brock Gaddy, 74, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Phyllis was the daughter of the late DD and Mildred Lunsford Brock. She was also preceded in death by her former husband and devoted friend, Eddy Jay Gaddy.
Phyllis spent her lifetime loving her children, family and friends. She received her joy and strength from Jesus and then shared it by helping, caring for and encouraging others. She made a true difference in the hearts and lives of those around her.
Mrs. Gaddy is survived by her daughter, Lori Noel Ingle (Mike); son, Eddy C. Gaddy (Jennie); brothers, David Brock and Charles Brock (Joyce); grandson, Alex C. Gaddy; step-grandson, Tyler B. Tucker; great-grandson, Karsen Buckner; and her special niece and nephews and great-nieces and nephew.
Romans 8:18, 37-39 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed to us. Yet in all these things we are more than conquerers through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring for her family.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, or to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.