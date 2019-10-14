|
Phyllis Dale
Spruce Pine - Phyllis Dale, age 92, of Oakdale Avenue in Spruce Pine, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Care Partners in Asheville.
Born on March 17, 1927 in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Nina Brian and Emory Clement Carter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Dale who passed away in 2006. Also preceding her in death was a sister; Annie Rose Hobbs; five brothers; Edward Carter, Dean Carter, Roy Carter, Marion Carter, and Kyle Carter.
Phyllis married Jim Dale of Spruce Pine and moved to Spruce Pine to teach school for thirty-five years. She taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine for sixty years and directed the church choir for ten years. She taught third grade for thirty-five years and also taught adult education for two years. Phyllis and her husband, Jim enjoyed carrying 'Meals on Wheels' and helping with 'Operation Christmas Child' for seven years. Phyllis will be missed; but, she gained heaven.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons; Jim Dale, Jr. of Washington, D.C. and Tony Dale of Spruce Pine; one grandson; Daniel Dale and wife, Amy of Spruce Pine; one great grandson; Maddox Dale; and one step great grandson; Steven Daniels of Avery County; and two sisters; Lorraine Nelson and husband, Eric of Raleigh and Christine George of Mars Hill.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Phyllis Dale on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine with Dr. Rocky Branch officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Grassy Creek Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
