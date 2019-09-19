|
Phyllis Duncan
Spruce Pine - Phyllis Phillips Duncan, age 83, formerly of Harris Street in Spruce Pine, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Brookshire Nursing Home in Hillsborough, NC.
Born on April 15, 1936 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Hazel Riddle Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Duncan who passed away in 2004.
Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine and proudly served on the Food Committee for a number of years. She was a graduate of Mars Hill Business College and along with her husband she was the co-owner of Newland Furniture and Appliances. She was very active in her church, she enjoyed her friends and was a member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends. She was a good grandmother to her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter; Cynthia Gibbs and husband, Dave of Hillsborough, NC; her grandson; David Gibbs and wife, Sandy of Hickory; her granddaughter; Hannah Gibbs of Morgansville, NJ; and her brother; Harold Phillips and wife, June of Conover, NC.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Phyllis Duncan on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine with Dr. Rocky Branch officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 19, 2019