Phyllis K. Latimer
Asheville - Phyllis Irene Nelson Koch Latimer, age 93, of Givens Estates, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Givens Health Center. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Philip W. Nelson and Ruth Lilley Nelson.
Mrs. Latimer attended the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and graduated from Whitewater State Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin—Whitewater) with a B.A. in Education. She was an elementary school teacher, teaching all elementary grades in several states, while raising a family of three boys. She retired to Asheville in 1985.
Mrs. Latimer was an accomplished singer. A soprano, she took voice lessons in Kenosha and sang as a soloist in the area. Later on, while raising her family, she would perform solos in church. Her sons remember the quality and clarity of her voice and the musicality in her singing. Mrs. Latimer had a special place in her heart for animals and adopted several pets in need of a loving home.
Preceding Mrs. Latimer in death were her first husband, Richard W. Koch, and her second husband, Paul R. Latimer. Also preceding her: brother-in-law J. Edward Bottger, twin sister Barbara N. Bottger, brother Dr. Frank F. Nelson, daughter-in-law Marsha A. Koch, and grandson Alexander P. Koch.
Surviving are her sons, Dr. Matthew A. Koch (Lilin) of Chapel Hill; Jonathan C. Koch, Esq. (Kathleen) of Valrico, FL; and Timothy P. Koch of Danbury, CT. Surviving grandchildren are Arthur J. Koch (April), Adam C. Koch (Ali), Aaron C. Koch (Jennifer), Gillian C. Koch, and great-grandchild Lucy E. Koch.
Mrs. Latimer is also survived by her sister-in-law Betty Jean Nelson of Decorah, IA, as well as her step-sons: Thomas E. Latimer (Debbie) of Bradenton, FL; Peter L. Latimer (Debra) of Duluth, GA; and John S. Latimer of Atlanta GA. Step-grandchildren surviving her are Drew, Brian, Sara-Tess, and Sam Latimer, and James M. Campbell. Others surviving her include nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Givens Estates Chapel in Asbury Commons at a future date. Interment will be in Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
If you wish to leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Mrs. Latimer's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com