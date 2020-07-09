Phyllis McGee Brown
Asheville - Phyllis Bernice McGee Brown, 82, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020.
A native of Buncombe County, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Ausie and Selma Nixon McGee. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, DeWayne Brown and three sisters, Drucilla M. Bridges, Irene M. Watson and Sarah M. Rigby.
Phyllis is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Hart; two sons, Michael Hart and Scott Hart (wife Lisa); ten grandchildren, Tripp Weaver (wife Leigh), Jonathan Weaver, Stephanie Shepherd (husband Graham), Amy Hart, Brian Hart (wife Lindsey), Kayla Oakes (husband Zach), Morgan Rice (husband Josh), Adam Hart (wife Ashley), Braden Hart, Ben Evans (wife Angela); nieces and nephews, Betty Overman, Jean Hendrix, Robert and Norma Bridges, twelve great-grandchildren and her dog, Gracie.
She was an active and dedicated member of Lake Hills Church.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Lake Hills Church, 370 Lake Drive, Biltmore Lake, NC 28715.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com
.