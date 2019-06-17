Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Polly Ann Stevens Jarvis


Asheville - Polly Ann Stevens Jarvis, 80, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Bakersville, NC, Polly was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Etta Gortney Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Clark Jarvis, and her son, Steven George Jarvis.

Polly was a member of Victory Baptist Church, and was the church secretary for 39 years. She was a graduate of Blanton's Business College. She was a painter, and an avid gardener and reader.

Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Wyatt and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Amy Marie Wyatt Nowak (Tim Ferrell), and Justin Marshall Wyatt (Ruth Cruz); great-grandchildren, Ariana Jade Nowak and Aaron James Ferrell; sister, Shelby Jean Bumgardner; and brother, Robert Lee Stevens.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, with Rev. Larry Sprinkle and Rev. Mark Chase officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.

Groce Funeral Home is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 17, 2019
