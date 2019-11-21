Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
216 Shelburne Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
216 Shelburne Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Polly Joann Payne Obituary
Polly Joann Payne

Asheville - Polly Joann Johnson Payne, 79, of 463 Shope Creek Road, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

Polly was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, Sunday School Teacher, Nursery Staff and wife of Associate Pastor, Gerald "Jerry" Payne, as well as a member of Send The Light Missions and TV Program.

She loved God's people and her kind, soft, gentle ways brought her hundreds of friends. She had a special love for Israel and the Jewish people, and prayed for them daily.

She was the daughter of the late Clark Johnson and Mildred Mable Lyda Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Frances and Brenda Payne; son, Gerald Donald "Donnie" Payne, Jr. and brothers, Jimmy and Larry Johnson.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Gerald Donald "Jerry" Payne of the home; sons, Johnathan Daniel Payne (Teresa) of Asheville and David Payne (Shelle) of Tuxedo; grandchildren, Cade Payne, Lincoln David Payne and Meredith Kay Kaye (Kyler) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr., Rev. Jerry Payne, Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Sunday prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Mrs. Payne's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
