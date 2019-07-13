|
Preston Ray
- - Preston Ray passed away on July 9, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Apostle Inez D. Ray, brother Elder Johnny Hayes, children; Brianna E. Ray, Lonnie Vance (Angela), Myra Brezeale, Burke Brezeale, Hazel Bennett, Trina Goodman, April Torres (Tommy), Tara Sturdivant (Jeffrey), James Rice, Patricia Rice Griffin, Wendy O'Briant (George) and a host of other family & friends.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ray will be held on Sat., July 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Visitation will be help 30 min. prior. Acknowledgements can be received at averysmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 13, 2019