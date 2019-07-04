|
The following athletes from AC Reynolds High School have received the Dick Ayers Memorial Scholarship given by the Norman Ayers Family. 1985 Steve Byas 1986 John Jacobs and Jimmy Waters 1987 Rusty Bradley and James Naisang 1988 Preston Kendall and Brian Craig 1989 Scott Melton 1990 Ross Dillingham 1991 Kevin Yontz 1992 Craig Leek 1993 Brent Sevier 1994 Jonathon Lewis 1995 Chad Draper 1996 Alan Aust 1997 Josh Gibson 1998 Billy Jones 1999 Andrew Oak 2000 Chad Davis 2001 Stuart Sheppard 2002 Chris Pearce 2003 Tim Bagamary 2004 Darin Nickloy 2005 Tim Brown 2006 Zach taylor 2007 Stephen Murfin 2008 Jaccob Mau 2009 Kenny Cubra 2010 Courtland Clavette 2011 Daniel Searcy 2012 Travien Morgan 2013 Caelan Rhinehart 2014 Stone Fentzlaff 2015 DeShawn Finley 2016 Will Israel 2017 Taylor Buckner 2018 Idre Bell
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from July 4 to July 7, 2019