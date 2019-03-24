|
Printess W. England
Hayesville - Printess W. England, 96, of Hayesville passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in a Clay County care center. He was born in Yancey County, North Carolina and served in the United States Army. Printess was a World War II veteran, working as a pharmacy technician in the European Theatre. Following the war, he returned to Berea College, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science. He married Edith Arrowood on December 23, 1949 before moving to Ashe County, North Carolina, where he taught agriculture. He served as mayor of West Jefferson. Printess worked as a county extension agent in Madison County before moving to Clay County in 1964, where he continued to work with the Agricultural Extension office until his retirement. He was a faithful member of Truett Memorial First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Lion's Club, and served on the Town Planning Board and Rural Development Program.
He was the son of the late Gay and Elle Westall England and the husband of the late Edith Arrowood England, who died March 22, 2004. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Artie Keith.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Kay Andrews and husband, Rick of Hayesville; three sons, Steven C. England, Maurice W. England, and William G. "Bill" England and wife, Benita, all of Hayesville; a sister, Lillian Davis of Hendersonville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brandy Joyner, and Jared and Brett England; five great grandchildren, Will, Amelia, Jackson, Edith, and Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. The interment will be in the Hayesville Baptist / Presbyterian Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532, and Murphy American Legion Post 96. Pallbearers will be Jared and Brett England, Ben Joyner, Bob and Jim Davis, Glen Cheeks, and Kenny Davenport. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Vaught, and members of the Lion's Club and the Hayesville VFW Post 6812.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 Sunday evening at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville where the body will be until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the services.
Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019