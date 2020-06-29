R. Dane Markham
Asheville - R. Dane Markham, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Dane was born March 22, 1957 in Petersburg, Virginia, the son of Sheila (Gibson) and the late Dr. Robin Markham, MD. Dane was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and later received his Associate's Degree from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie for Architecture and Commerical Art.
Dane first worked for Material Management at Fluor Engineers, Inc in Houston, Texas. He later held positions in the construction and boat building industries. Dane also started and operated several businesses in general construction, landscaping design, in-ground pool construction, custom waterfalls, Koi ponds, and stonework. At the time of his death, Dane was the sole proprietor of Highlander Handcrafted (highlanderhandcrafted.com) in Asheville, a fine and custom woodworking business which he began several years ago, and which supplied over 40 Asheville stores and businesses with an extensive variety of exotic and high quality wooden products. He enjoyed writing and playing music, swimming and surfing, and the mountains around Asheville; spending time with his family, films, horticulture, and ceramics.
In addition to his mother, Sheila; Dane is survived his daughter, Danielle Joy Gallagher of Kingston, NY; his sisters, Suzanne Markham of Penfield, NY; Zoe Eden (Markham) of Potsdam, NY; his brothers, Benjamin Markham of Brick, NJ; Jared Markham of Waddington, NY; and Adam Markham of Marion, NY.
Services will be held privately with burial in the Markham Family Cemetery on Porter Lynch Road in Norwood, New York.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam, NY 13676. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at
www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Asheville - R. Dane Markham, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Dane was born March 22, 1957 in Petersburg, Virginia, the son of Sheila (Gibson) and the late Dr. Robin Markham, MD. Dane was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and later received his Associate's Degree from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie for Architecture and Commerical Art.
Dane first worked for Material Management at Fluor Engineers, Inc in Houston, Texas. He later held positions in the construction and boat building industries. Dane also started and operated several businesses in general construction, landscaping design, in-ground pool construction, custom waterfalls, Koi ponds, and stonework. At the time of his death, Dane was the sole proprietor of Highlander Handcrafted (highlanderhandcrafted.com) in Asheville, a fine and custom woodworking business which he began several years ago, and which supplied over 40 Asheville stores and businesses with an extensive variety of exotic and high quality wooden products. He enjoyed writing and playing music, swimming and surfing, and the mountains around Asheville; spending time with his family, films, horticulture, and ceramics.
In addition to his mother, Sheila; Dane is survived his daughter, Danielle Joy Gallagher of Kingston, NY; his sisters, Suzanne Markham of Penfield, NY; Zoe Eden (Markham) of Potsdam, NY; his brothers, Benjamin Markham of Brick, NJ; Jared Markham of Waddington, NY; and Adam Markham of Marion, NY.
Services will be held privately with burial in the Markham Family Cemetery on Porter Lynch Road in Norwood, New York.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam, NY 13676. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at
www.donaldsonseymour.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.