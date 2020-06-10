R. L. Clark
R L Clark

Asheville - On June 8, 2020 shortly before noon, former NC State Senator R L Clark of Asheville, found rest and eternal peace.

On Friday, June 12, 2020 there will be a brief prayer followed by receiving of friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at West Funeral Home. All are welcome.

Other services will be private.

www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
