R L Clark
Asheville - On June 8, 2020 shortly before noon, former NC State Senator R L Clark of Asheville, found rest and eternal peace.
On Friday, June 12, 2020 there will be a brief prayer followed by receiving of friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at West Funeral Home. All are welcome.
Other services will be private.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.