Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Wayne Carter


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Wayne Carter Obituary
R. Wayne Carter

Asheville - R. Wayne Carter, 93, of Robbinsville, NC, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.

A native of Barnardsville, Mr. Carter was a son of the late Hargrove and Cora Styles Carter. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and mother of his children, his wife Annie Lou Carter, and by his son-in-law, Bob Bentley. He is the last surviving of 7 siblings.

Mr. Carter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. He attended First Baptist Church of Robbinsville, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Surviving are his children, Sonya C. Bentley, Neil Carter, Janet Herren and husband, Terry, and Stan Carter; grandchildren, Michelle Sullins (Gerald), Heidi Herren Case (Gary), Wayne Carter (Holly), Holli Herren, Danny Carter (Amber), Nyki Carter, Kaycee Carter, and Morgan Heneghan; great-grandchildren, Christina Robinson (Justin), Carter Payne (Kyle), Kylie Kline, Camden Carter, Seth Ball, Neely Carter, Andrew Ball, Garrett Case, and Alex Carter; great-great grandchildren, Hudson, Ophelia, Lincoln and Vaeda Robinson, River and Emerson Payne, and Boston Simpson; sisters-in-law, Jean Foister, Eleanor Grant, and Betty Carter; and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Carter will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Noah Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Forest Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated.

Due to his love of reading and community, donations may be made to the Friends of Graham County Library, 80 Knight St., Robbinsville, NC 28771.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -