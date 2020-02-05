|
R. Wayne Carter
Asheville - R. Wayne Carter, 93, of Robbinsville, NC, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
A native of Barnardsville, Mr. Carter was a son of the late Hargrove and Cora Styles Carter. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and mother of his children, his wife Annie Lou Carter, and by his son-in-law, Bob Bentley. He is the last surviving of 7 siblings.
Mr. Carter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. He attended First Baptist Church of Robbinsville, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Surviving are his children, Sonya C. Bentley, Neil Carter, Janet Herren and husband, Terry, and Stan Carter; grandchildren, Michelle Sullins (Gerald), Heidi Herren Case (Gary), Wayne Carter (Holly), Holli Herren, Danny Carter (Amber), Nyki Carter, Kaycee Carter, and Morgan Heneghan; great-grandchildren, Christina Robinson (Justin), Carter Payne (Kyle), Kylie Kline, Camden Carter, Seth Ball, Neely Carter, Andrew Ball, Garrett Case, and Alex Carter; great-great grandchildren, Hudson, Ophelia, Lincoln and Vaeda Robinson, River and Emerson Payne, and Boston Simpson; sisters-in-law, Jean Foister, Eleanor Grant, and Betty Carter; and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Carter will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Noah Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Forest Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated.
Due to his love of reading and community, donations may be made to the Friends of Graham County Library, 80 Knight St., Robbinsville, NC 28771.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020