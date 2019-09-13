|
Rachel Apostol Baron
Charlotte - Rachel Apostol Baron stepped peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Monday, the 9th of September 2019, in Charlotte, at 69 years of age. Rachel was born on the 18th of April 1950 in Magpet, North Cotabato, Philippines to her parents Dominador and Adela Apostol. Growing up in Magpet, Rachel eventually left to receive her degree as a Licensed Pharmacist at the University of St. Carlos in the Philippines, although the Lord later called Rachel into full-time ministry with Campus Crusade for Christ. While on the mission field Rachel met and married her husband of 36 years, Phillip Baron. They were wed on March 19, 1983, in Asheville, North Carolina. Rachel and Phillip lived in the Philippines where they raised their three boys, Andrew, Chris and Paul. Over the summer of 2016, Rachel fulfilled a lifelong dream to own a home in the United States and lived her remaining years in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Many have dreamt of having a significant impact in the world, but few actually succeed. Rachel not only succeeded, but did so with humility and grace. She was a woman of deep convictions who would stand her ground regardless of the cost. This was demonstrated in her fearless defense of those she loved. She was a loyal friend who at any expense would be there and do whatever was needed. Whether you knew her briefly or your whole life, Rachel had an immediate impact in the way she loved you.
Rachel's loving presence was felt by all who knew her. You could not escape her love, whether it was a warm embrace or a firm challenge. The love she displayed was a reflection of the love she received from Jesus. Rachel's genuine and fierce love was only made complete because of her confidence in Christ.
Additional evidence of her legacy is in the hundreds of disciples Rachel made around the world, disciples who continue to carry her same passion for loving God and loving others as they courageously share the gospel.
Rachel always loved with a sense of urgency and embodied living each day to its fullest. This was seen in her love of persistent gift giving. However, the most precious gift Rachel gave to us all was her presence.
Outside of ministry, Rachel enjoyed nature through gardening and bird watching. However, when it was too hot outside, you could find her watching movies with her family and shopping at the mall. It was not always a matter of what she was doing, but who she was doing it with.
Her greatest contribution in her life was not in what she had made or built but in how she loved and ministered to those around her. Her legacy continues on from one generation to another, here at home and around the world.
Although we grieve the loss of Rachel, we know she ran the race well. We have full confidence that when Rachel stepped into eternity she heard the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant."
Rachel is survived by her husband, Phillip Baron; her son Andrew and wife Becc Baron with their daughters, Madison and Brielle in Brisbane, Australia; her son Chris and wife Megan Baron who is pregnant with Rachel's third grandchild, Elliott Baron; her son Paul Baron in Charlotte; her siblings and family in Japan; her siblings and family in Philippines.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 14th of September, in the sanctuary of StoneBridge Church Community, 3700 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269. Before the service, there will be an informal greeting with the family in the foyer of the church at one thirty in the afternoon.
Immediately following, all are invited to the reception held in the Fellowship Hall of StoneBridge Church Community.
In lieu of flowers, Rachel requests memorial contributions be gifted, in her name, to her son Chris Baron's ministry, Impact Charlotte. Donations can be mailed to PO BOX 1406 Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075. Or online at ImpactCharlotte.com. It grieved Rachel deeply that she would not be present for the birth of her grandson Elliott. In this way, your donations will continue Rachel's desire to bless Elliott.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019