Rachel Dawn Carter Ruit
Rachel Dawn Carter Ruit

Asheville - Rachel Dawn Carter Ruit, 41, of Asheville, passed away July 14, 2020.

Rachel was born July 15, 1978 in San Antonio, TX and has lived most of her life in the Asheville area. Rachel received her Associate degree in Criminal Justice at AB Tech and recently worked as a CNA. She was an avid hiker, weightlifter and enjoyed the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her father, Micheal Carter, who passed away July 15, 2016.

Rachel is survived by her children, Starr Carter, Leif Ruit (Sabrina) and Rivers Ruit; mother and step dad, Donna and Grover Barnwell; sister, Charity Carter; grandson, Jasiah Logan, and one grandson due in January; maternal grandparents, Fred and Betty Lyda; ex-husband, Tommy Ruit, whom she remained close friends with; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will celebrate her life at a private ceremony.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
