Rachel Estelle Baker Martin
Asheville - "Rachel" Estelle Baker Martin peacefully passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of 93 in Pisgah Forest, NC comforted by her children, Annie, Kay and Dale. A native of Asheville, NC, Rachel is most fondly remembered by family and friends for her gift of laughter, buoyant personality and strength of character.
Rachel was born at Mission Hospital on September 4, 1927. She grew up in Kenilworth with her parents, Millard H. Baker, Sr. and Marion Jenkins Baker, and her brother Millard H. Baker, Jr. (Bud). She was married to Franklin Ewers Martin, D.D.S. for 26 years. Rachel was active in Asheville's First Baptist Church for decades. She enjoyed leadership roles in community organizations including the Asheville Junior Women's Civic Club, school PTAs, NC Women's Dental Auxiliary and as a founding member of the West Asheville Garden Club. A graduate of Cullowhee State Teacher's College in 1949 (WCU), Rachel briefly taught school at Blanton's Business College and Haw Creek Elementary. In 1979, Rachel obtained a Master's Degree in Business Education from Winthrop College.
After living in Charlotte and Tega Cay, SC, she ventured to Hilton Head Island to start a new life chapter as a business education teacher at the Island's first public high school. She was respected by administrators, fellow teachers, and especially loved by her students. When she retired in 1992, she was honored with "Teacher of the Year Award."
After retiring, she moved to Tega Cay, SC again and then back home to the WNC mountains. Boldly, at 79, she decided to build a log cabin on top of Jeter Mountain. A victim of Alzheimer's Disease, Rachel lived in various residential facilities. However, after months of precautionary Covid-19 quarantine, her children, Annie, Kay and Dale, were determined to bring her "home" to spend her last days with family. Rachel knew that she was truly loved as she left this world.
Rachel Martin is survived by her brother, Millard H. Baker, Jr. and her children, Rachel Ann Martin; Marian Kay Martin Jones and husband, Bill; her son, Franklin "Dale" Martin; and her grandsons, Flint Martin Barrow and wife, Abigail; and Carson Martin Escoe.
A private family ceremony will occur at Riverside Cemetery where over a century of Rachel's relatives are buried in the Jenkins/Baker family plot. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: www.act.alz.org
. For more information, please visit: www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com
.