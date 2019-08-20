|
|
Rachel Joanne Bennett
Supply - Rachel Joanne Bennett 52, of Supply, formerly of Candler passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence.
A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Bennett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 20, 2019