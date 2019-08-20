Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Rachel Joanne Bennett


1967 - 2019
Rachel Joanne Bennett Obituary
Rachel Joanne Bennett

Supply - Rachel Joanne Bennett 52, of Supply, formerly of Candler passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence.

A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Bennett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 20, 2019
