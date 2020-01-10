Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery,
339 Flint Hill Rd
Alexander, NC
Asheville - Ralph Edward Campbell, 60, of Asheville died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Onslow County to the late Don and Irma Campbell, he was a self-employed carpenter. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sherry Campbell who passed away in 2019.

Survivors include son, Ralph Campbell of Asheville; daughter, Jessica Dodd (Brian) of Hendersonville; and granddaughters, Callie and Anna Dodd.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 339 Flint Hill Rd., Alexander, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Chests for Women, P.O. Box 5294, Asheville, NC, 28813.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
