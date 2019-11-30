Services
Ralph Franklin Cassels


1958 - 2019
Ralph Franklin Cassels

Asheville - 8/16/1958-11/28/2019

Ralph Franklin Cassels, 61 of Asheville, NC went to be with Our Lord on November 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents R. F. and Edith Cassels and his sister Kay Cassels. He is survived by his loving wife Christine (Chrissy) Cassels, his three daughters Larissa Bessing and husband Phillip, Renee Pinder and husband Patrick and Kaitlyn Sherlin and husband Ryan. He was the beloved POP to his grandchildren Destiney, Mikayla, Liam, Caleb, Luna, Nova and Emily. He is also survived by his sisters Donna and Rita as well as many nieces and nephews

Ralph was born in El Paso, TX in 1958 and following in his father's footsteps was a proud member of the United States Military for several years serving in the Army. He resided in Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years with his wife Chrissy where he practiced as a respiratory therapy before relocating to Asheville, NC in 1999.

Ralph was known for his outgoing personality and quick wit and his fierce loyalty to his family and friends. If Ralphie was around you were always assured of a lively discussion on a variety of subjects. Despite suffering from various health issues over the years he lived and loved BIG. He was an avid supporter of the United States Military and his Country. He was a huge football fan and lived for football season (Go Panthers and Tigers). As a transplant recipient he tried to encourage everyone he knew to be an organ donor and give the gift of life as he was so grateful to have been given that gift 23 years ago.

While Ralph will be sorely missed, we will all carry the wonderful memories we all have of him in our hearts forever. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to 2 of the charities he was most passionate about, s Project or .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
