Ralph H. Campbell
Asheville - Ralph H. Campbell, 89, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Asheville, NC. He was born in Honea Path, SC to Wallace and Mamie (Hunt) Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Wallace, David and George, and his first wife, Clara Thomas.
Ralph graduated from Wofford College and worked 43 years for the Social Security Administration, finishing his career as Asheville's Assistant District Manager. He enjoyed a 57 year perfect attendance membership in Kiwanis with 45 years in The Kiwanis Club of Asheville.
Having played French horn in college, he joined the Asheville Community Band where he met a saxophonist named Marilyn Shellenberger whom he married in 1984. They both became charter members of community bands in Hendersonville and Brevard.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters Mary Jane McKinley (Dougal) of Knoxville and Leslie Ann McRunnel (Wayne) of Virginia; stepchildren Karl Shellenberger and Kathy Vossler (Reno) of Asheville; nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and his sister, Janice Knapp of Connecticut.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street. Dr. Robert Blackburn will officiate. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Park.
Because music was so important in Ralph's life, memorials may be made to the scholarship fund of either the Asheville or Hendersonville Community Band as an encouragement for music majors to become dedicated band leaders. Condolences may be sent at www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019