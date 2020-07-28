Ralph W. HughesFairview - Ralph W. Hughes, 96, of Fairview, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.Mr. Hughes was born October 13, 1923 in Avery County to the late Clay and Mirah Hughes, living most of his life in Buncombe County. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during World War II and was a member of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa for over 40 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Euldeane Crowder and brothers, Earl, Vearl, Ted and Garrett Hughes.Ralph is survived by his wife, Minnie Carpenter Hughes; daughters, Karen Lewis (Bruce) and Lori Klein (Richard); sisters, Estelle Wilson, Myrtle Billings, Helen Burleson, Effie Woody and Kay Freeman; one grandson, Garrett Lewis (Mandi) and one great grandson, Bryce Lewis.Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.