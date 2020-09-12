1/1
Ramona Henderson Melton
Ramona Henderson Melton

Fletcher - Ramona Henderson Melton, 77, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

A native of Augusta, AR, Ramona was a daughter of the late Willard and Barbara Charles Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cecile Henderson.

Mrs. Melton retired from Van Winkle Law Firm, where she spent more than 36 years as a paralegal. She was also a very talented musician.

She was an active member of Asheville Family Church involved in various forms of ministry, particularly as a youth leader.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arnold Melton; daughter, Karla Moore and husband Jeff; son, Darrell Melton; sister, Martha Henderson; granddaughter, Mona Grace Melton; grandsons, Michael Moore and wife Lindsey and Matthew Moore and wife Sarah; and great-grandson, Wyatt Moore.

The funeral service for Mrs. Melton will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Asheville Family Church. Pastor Rolf Woodard will officiate. Mrs. Melton will lie in repose at the church on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Face coverings will be available at the church. A private interment will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asheville Family Church, 530 New Leicester Highway, Asheville, NC 28806.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
