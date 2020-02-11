|
|
Ramona Margaret Cochran Turman
Asheville - Ramona Margaret Cochran Turman, 79, died on February 10, 2020 at her home on the campus of Brooks-Howell Home from metastatic breast cancer. Ramona was born on May 31, 1940 in Emory University, GA., to the late Rev. Charles B. and Margaret Thompson Cochran. She was a graduate of Decatur High School, Asbury University and the Medical College of Georgia (Medical Technology).
She and her husband, Don, served for 15 years as United Methodist Missionaries in Indonesia where Ramona worked in Medical technology and taught English in Methodist schools and seminaries. Together, they served Methodist churches in Lithonia, GA (Belmont and Rockland), Indonesia (Palembang, Medan and Jakarta) and United Methodist churches in Western North Carolina (Hot Springs, Newdale, Cherokee, and Rockwood). She also worked at Dekalb General Hospital, Spruce Pine Hospital, C.J. Harris Hospital and MAHEC.
Ramona especially enjoyed working with children wherever she lived, more recently at Skyland UMC, Asheville. She was a creative cook and loved to work with plants and flowers. Her greatest love was her family for whom she enjoyed cooking great meals on Sundays after church.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Rev. Donald W. Turman; sons: Steve of Asheville, Keith (Chan) of Waynesville, and Cary of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren: Ben Turman of Chengdu, China, Joe Turman of Pittsburg, Clair T. Brouwer (Matt) of Raleigh, Silas Turman of Clemson, Ross Turman of Boston, and Margo Turman of Clemson; Siblings: Emerson Cochran (Alice) of Marietta, GA., Yvonne Moulton and Juanita Russell of Wilmore, KY, and Possie Raiford (Rich) of Asheville; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom were greatly loved by Ramona.
A celebration of Ramona's life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 3 p.m. in Memorial Chapel, Brooks-Howell Home, 266 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooks-Howell Home or to Skyland United Methodist Church, 1984 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21, 2020