Randall Bradford
Marshall - Randall Bradford, 60, passed away Thursday October 15, 2020.
He was the son of the late Thad and Beatrice Black Bradford. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Dalton Bradford and a son, Randall Clint Bradford.
Randall is survived by his fiancée Jennifer Henderson; daughters, Kela Brooke Bradford, Heather Walker, and Stacey Holloway; seven grandchildren; and he was the youngest of six children; and long-time friend, John Ledford.
He graduated from AC Reynolds High School in 1978 and received his Advanced Law Enforcement Degree in 1999.
Randall started his LEO career as a Patrol Officer in Buncombe Co. 1985-1987, then moved to the Henderson Co. Sheriff Dept. from 1987-1988. He was a Detective of Criminal Investigations in Buncombe Co. from 1988-1992 when he was promoted to Sergeant from 1992-1995. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1995-1997 when he moved to the NCDMV 1997-1998. From 1998-2001 he was the Chief Deputy for Madison Co. Then went to Buncombe Co. as a detective 2001-2003, becoming a Lieutenant for Buncombe Co. 2003-2006, then moving to the Administrator of Criminal Investigations for Buncombe Co. 2006-2007. He became the Chief of Police for the town of Marshall 2007-2009, and the time of his retirement he was serving as a Captain for the Madison Co. Sheriff Office. After retirement, he would fill in part time for the Marshall Police Dept. until the time of his passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Madison County Hospice, 590 Park Dr. Marshall, NC 28753.
