Randall R. "Randy" Dowdle
Randall R. "Randy" Dowdle

Hendersonville - Randall Ray "Randy" Dowdle, 55, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Randy was born July 21, 1965, in Asheville to Charles Ray Dowdle and the late Ella Mae Smith Dowdle.

His family include his spouse, Sue-Sue Neice and two daughters, Brittney Dowdle and Allison Case (Brandon); a grandson, Braxton Case and half- brothers, Lee Brow and Larry Brow. He was preceded in death by Perry Brow.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Attendance in the chapel will be limited to 50 people and face coverings will be required.

Mr. Dowdle will lie in repose at Groce Funeral Home from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
