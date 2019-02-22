Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Hills Cemetery
1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Joe Hayes Obituary
Randy Joe Hayes

Asheville - Randy Joe Hayes, 60, of Vermont Ave., Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Randy was born May 27, 1958, in Franklin, GA, the son of the late James Overland Hayes and Norene May Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Anderson Hayes; brothers, James Hayes, Jr., Roy Lee Hayes, Jerry Hayes, and Steve Hayes; and sister, Betty Sue Hayes. Randy worked for Silver's Trucking.

Surviving are his son, Paul James Hayes; and sisters, Janice Parsley and husband, Phillip, and Mary Ann McDowell and husband, Willie Ed.

Graveside services for Mr. Hayes will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Green Hills Cemetery. The Rev. David Anderson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Animal Shelter, 16 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
