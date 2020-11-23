Randy Lee Anders
Barnardsville - Randy Lee Anders, age 50, of Barnardsville, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
Randy was born August 8, 1970 in Buncombe County to Burl "Tucker" and Shelby Justice Anders. He was employed with the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department. Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Charles Anders.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 5 years, Jennifer Chambers Anders; brothers-in-law, Joe Chambers, Jr., and Brian Rice both of Barnardsville; nieces, Selina Douglas and husband Billy, Heather Penland and husband Kevin and their children, Hailey and Hunter Penland, Caspen Penland, Cale and Conner Woody; nieces, Hailey, Kylie, and Keerston Chambers; one nephew, Aaron Anders; and several other beloved friends and family.
His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville. Reverends Rick Woody and Robert Reynolds will officiate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Anders' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.