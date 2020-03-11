|
|
Rev. Randy Melton
Asheville - Rev. Randall "Randy" Eugene Melton, 74, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Cleveland, TN, he had resided in Asheville since August 1977. He was a Baptist Minister and was ordained at Beverly Hills Baptist Church in 1978. He served as Minister of Music at First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge, TN, was Minister of Music and Associate Pastor of Beverly Hills Baptist Church, Asheville, was Pastor of First Baptist Church of Old Fort, and then to Reed Memorial Baptist Church, Asheville, as Pastor. After retirement he served as Interim Pastor at Buckeye Baptist Church, Asheville. He was bestowed the honor of Minister Emeritus at Beverly Hills Baptist Church.
He received his B.A. in Music Education and Theology at Lee University in Cleveland, TN, and his Masters Degree in Master of Church Music at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.
Rev. Melton was the son of the late Horace Nepoleon Melton and Lena Venita Garner Melton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Horace "Bud" Melton, Jr. and infant brother, Houston Melton; infant sister, Glenda Melton; and mother-in-law, Louise Barnard.
Surviving are his wife whom he married November 6, 1971, Norma Melton; daughter, Emily Wheeler (Joe) of Arden; son, Mark Melton of Asheville; grandsons: Christopher (Zacora), Tyler, and Stefan; step grandchildren: Clarissa (Ray ) and their daughters, Madeline and Hailey, and Jeremy (Lauren); father-in-law, Norman Barnard of Cleveland, TN; sisters: June McCracken, Louise Ogle, Shelby Clark all of Cleveland, TN, and Jimmie Robinson of Hixon, TN; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Beverly Hills Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Billy King and Rev. Dr. Buddy Corbin officiating.
Interment services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the NC National Guard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday starting at 1 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rev. Melton's memory to: Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
To sign Rev. Melton's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020