It is with a broken heart we announce on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, we lost Randy Pressley, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend all too soon. He passed away at the age of 55, four days before his 56th birthday.



Randy was born on November 21, 1964 in Asheville, NC to Richard Miller Pressley and Sue Ellen Reeves. He was a 1983 graduate of T.C. Roberson High School. He then obtained certifications for his professional career where he worked as an A/C Refrigeration Technician for over 35 years. On September 24, 1993, he married Tina Allen in Jacksonville, Florida and they were married for 16 years. They raised their only daughter Jessi together.



Randy loved riding his motorcycle, going on walks, watching lots of movies, and playing pool with his daughter Jessi. He was most known for his hilarious humor, quick wit, infectious smile, and most importantly, his compassionate spirit.



Randy was preceded in death by his father Richard, his mother Sue, his stepfather Gerry Stark, and his nephew Daniel Pressley. He is survived by his daughter Jessi, his siblings Debbie Swayngim (husband Tom), Rick Pressley, and Sandy Pressley (husband Guido Brouwers), his two nieces, Heather Taylor (husband John David), Melissa Cerqueira (husband AJ) and five great nieces and nephews; Wyatt and Scarlett Taylor; Sophia, Sawyer, and Charlotte Cerqueira. He is also survived by his girlfriend Dee Daughtry, former wife Tina Pressley and family friend Donna Walsh.



Randy has longed talk of returning home to North Carolina. He was very clear when his day came, he wanted to be buried at Calvary Episcopal Church where his grandparents and many ancestors lie in peace. We will hold a celebration of life in Jacksonville, Florida and in Asheville, North Carolina. More will follow as these plans are made.



For now, the family extends our thoughts and prayers to you, as we are grieving the loss of Randy together. Randy we will always love you!









