Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Resources
More Obituaries for Raney Balding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raney Gail Balding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raney Gail Balding Obituary
Raney Gail Balding

Marshall - On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Raney Gail Balding, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away after a prolonged illness. Gail will forever be remembered by her daughter, Tanya Robinson Mata, and grandchildren, Austin and Raquel Mata. Her memory will also be cherished by her sister, Patty Balding Kirkley (Nathan), brother, Jennings Balding, sister-in-law, Peggy Balding and Gail's special friend, Benjamin Neville. Her surviving nephews, Bobby Balding (Kristi) and Casey Balding and her beloved aunts and cousins will miss her as well.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Lee Balding, father, Dale Jennings Balding, brothers, Jimmy Balding, Theron Pangle and Erwin Balding.

Gail, a native of the Meadow Fork Community, graduated in 1969 as Valedictorian of her Senior Class at Spring Creek High School. She later made the valiant decision to serve her country in the US Marine Corps. She dearly loved and was incredibly close to both of her grandchildren. Where they were concerned, she knew no boundaries, spending copious amounts of time with them throughout their childhood. She was a constant source of love, support and friendship to them.

A special gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -