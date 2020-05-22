|
Raney Gail Balding
Marshall - On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Raney Gail Balding, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away after a prolonged illness. Gail will forever be remembered by her daughter, Tanya Robinson Mata, and grandchildren, Austin and Raquel Mata. Her memory will also be cherished by her sister, Patty Balding Kirkley (Nathan), brother, Jennings Balding, sister-in-law, Peggy Balding and Gail's special friend, Benjamin Neville. Her surviving nephews, Bobby Balding (Kristi) and Casey Balding and her beloved aunts and cousins will miss her as well.
Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Lee Balding, father, Dale Jennings Balding, brothers, Jimmy Balding, Theron Pangle and Erwin Balding.
Gail, a native of the Meadow Fork Community, graduated in 1969 as Valedictorian of her Senior Class at Spring Creek High School. She later made the valiant decision to serve her country in the US Marine Corps. She dearly loved and was incredibly close to both of her grandchildren. Where they were concerned, she knew no boundaries, spending copious amounts of time with them throughout their childhood. She was a constant source of love, support and friendship to them.
A special gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020