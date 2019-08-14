|
Ranis Autrey
- - Ranis Autrey died peacefully on August 11th, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. Ranis was born on October 19th, 1934 in Yancey County. He was a son of the late Stanley and Cordie Young Autrey. He was member of Browns Creek Baptist Church and a former member and Deacon of Fairview Baptist Church. Ranis was a quiet, loving, considerate man who loved his family and friends. He was a retired nurseryman. He loved the outdoors and loved to fish and was very proud of his granddaughter, Mackenzie Coffey.
Ranis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lillian Ballew Autrey; daughter, Sherry Laws and husband, Tony; son, Kenneth Autrey and wife, Amy; granddaughter, Mackenzie Coffey and husband, Jeremiah, all of Burnsville and special friends, Sheril and Wanda McKinney of Blue Rock.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th at Yancey Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in Fairview Baptist Church on Seven Mile Ridge with Rev. Shane Buchanan, Rev. Donald Davis and son-in-law, Tony C. Laws officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Dennis Cook, Jerry Cook, Johnny Cook, Ricky McKinney, George Murphy and Mitchell Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Vernon Cook, Clarence Cook, Sheril McKinney, Bob Allison and Roy Erwin.
Special thank you to hospice nurses, Anita Willis and Amy McMinich and all the other hospice caregivers at Compassionate Care WNC for the wonderful care given to Ranis and his family. Because of his love of flowers they will be most appreciated or memorials may be made to Compassionate Care WNC at 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 14, 2019