1/1
Raphael J. (Ray) Bachmann
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raphael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raphael (Ray) J. Bachmann

Asheville - Raphael John Bachmann, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.

Ray was born November 1, 1945 in Orange, New Jersey to the late Alice and Ray Bachmann. Ray was a proud graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and his entire career was spent in the insurance business. He retired as a Vice President of MetLife Brokerage. Ray's greatest joy was his family. He cherished every moment spent with them.

Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sanny Bachmann; his sons, Dr. Kurt Bachmann (Dr. Laura), and Eric Bachmann (Liz); stepchildren, Tracy Adkins (Dr. Allan), Kelly Ward, Chaplain (Mark) Craig Garrett (Kristin); eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, and valued friend Jim Womble.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Cook officiating at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hendersonville. Due to Covid-19 the church allows 50 attendees in the church at this time.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care during Ray's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28726.

An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
the Church of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved