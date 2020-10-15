Raphael (Ray) J. Bachmann
Asheville - Raphael John Bachmann, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.
Ray was born November 1, 1945 in Orange, New Jersey to the late Alice and Ray Bachmann. Ray was a proud graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and his entire career was spent in the insurance business. He retired as a Vice President of MetLife Brokerage. Ray's greatest joy was his family. He cherished every moment spent with them.
Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sanny Bachmann; his sons, Dr. Kurt Bachmann (Dr. Laura), and Eric Bachmann (Liz); stepchildren, Tracy Adkins (Dr. Allan), Kelly Ward, Chaplain (Mark) Craig Garrett (Kristin); eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, and valued friend Jim Womble.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Cook officiating at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hendersonville. Due to Covid-19 the church allows 50 attendees in the church at this time.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care during Ray's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28726.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com