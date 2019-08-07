|
Ray Blair Hollar, Sr.
Weaverville - Ray Blair Hollar, Sr., 89, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home.
Born in Buncombe County, Mr. Hollar was a son of the late Herbert Ralph Hollar, Sr. and Cynthia Sophronia Blair Hollar. He served our country as an A.P. with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era while stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi MS. He was then chosen to serve at Rushmore Air Station, SD, assigned to the Atomic Energy Commission. He was a member of Woodfin Baptist Church and he retired from the research department of American Enka/BASF at the age of 55.
His family include his wife of 64 years, Johnnie Fox Hollar; daughters, Tenia Long (Tony) and Tammy Colwell (Tony); sons, Ray B. Hollar, Jr. (Kimberly), Alan Hollar (Holly) and John Hollar (Sandy); grandchildren, Blair, Brandon, Aaron, Christian, Mayra, Laramie, Stephanie, Jake, Justin, Eilish and Elijah; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Fallon, Beau, Adriana and Laila.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Licovitch, Catherine Raymer, Juanita Hall, Frances Warren, and Fay Brock, and brothers, Lee, Henry, Paul, Ralph, Harry and Larry Hollar.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Revs. Tommy Crowe and J.D. Gipe officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jason Woon (Missionary to Napal) care of Woodfin Baptist Church, 55 Elkwood Ave., Asheville, NC 28804.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 7, 2019