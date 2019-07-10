|
Ray E. Ertzberger
Asheville - Ray Ernest Ertzberger, 86, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.
Son of the late John Harmon and Mary Griffin Ertzberger, Ray served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an employee of the National Climatic Data Center for 40 plus years, and was an avid hiker, leading many hikes for the Carolina Mountain Club.
Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, Iva Glenn Shelton Ertzberger; brother, James Ertzberger and wife Genell of Asheville; sister, Alma Ledford of Asheville; children: Darrell Ertzberger of Arlington, VA, Tim Ertzberger and wife Robin of Hendersonville, Pam Ertzberger of Asheville, and Jeff Ertzberger and wife Heather of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Lauren Hodges and husband Brian of Rocky Mount, VA, and Luke, Paul and Joel Ertzberger of Wilmington; great-grandson, Daniel Brian Hodges; sister-in-law, Hilda Shelton of Greeneville, TN; and special cousins: Sandra Perrigo and Donna Coates.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with the Rev. John Warren officiating. Military funeral honors will be provided by the US Navy.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:30 PM Thursday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Ray's memory may be made to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 10, 2019