Rev. Ray Edward Whatley
101 - October 16, 1919 - December 3, 2020
Ray Edward Whatley, 101, peacefully departed his earthly life at Givens Estates Health Center in Asheville, NC on Thursday evening, December 3, 2020. Ray was born to George and Ruby Whatley in Whatley, Alabama on October 16, 1919. His twin brother, Roy Whatley, died at three days old. Ray was the eldest of what would become four brothers and three sisters, all of whom he treasured dearly.
Ray married Katherine Greene at the First Methodist Church in Conway, AK on February 4, 1945. Katherine was the true love of his life. They spent many wonderful and rewarding years together until she passed away at 89 years old on September 26, 2012.
Education was incredibly important to Ray. After graduating from Clarke County High School in Grove Hill, AL in 1938, he attended Millsaps College, followed by Birmingham-Southern College. From there, Ray attended Huntingdon College, and, in June of 1945, he received his bachelor's degree in Religion and History, with a minor in Sociology and English Literature. Finally, Ray attended seminary at Candler School of Theology at Emory University and received his degree in 1948.
Ray felt an early calling to serve the Lord and become a minister. In the summer of 1932, Ray and his brother, Billy, walked seven miles from their home in Whatley to a revival in Grove Hill, Alabama where Ray went to the altar and committed to his calling. He was licensed to preach in June of 1939, and, just before college at 19 years old, delivered his first sermon at the Whatley Methodist Episcopal Church South. Ray served as a Pastor of the Methodist Church from 1939 to 1962.
At the Alabama-West Florida Annual United Methodist Conference in June of 1962, Ray was appointed to serve with the General Board of Pensions of the Methodist Church in Evanston, IL. His work there greatly expanded the scope of retirement coverage for hundreds of ministers. Ray was also a leading force in establishing a program for disabled ministers. He served the Board of Pensions until his retirement in December of 1981 at the age of 62.
After retirement, Ray and Katherine moved into a house at Lake Junaluska, a place close to their hearts. They lived there until September of 2005, when they moved to Givens Estates in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ray was always ahead of his time. He said many times that he was guided by asking, "What would Christ want me to do?" He never failed to do what he thought was right at the time, even when it was the unpopular opinion. His stance on race relations and human rights was considered extremely liberal in the 50s and 60s. He wasn't afraid to stand with his brothers and sisters of every race. Ray was also an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.
Ray is survived by a son, Charles David Whatley, and his wife, Barbara JoAnn Whatley, a granddaughter, Meredith Rae Whatley, all of Weaverville, and a grandson, Dillon Charles Whatley, of Charlotte. Ray is also survived by his brother, William Whatley, of Atlanta, GA, his sister-in-law, Jean Whatley, of Monroeville, AL, and many loving nieces, nephews, and their extended families.
To help feed those in need, memorial gifts may be made to Haywood Street Ministries, PO Box 2982, Asheville NC 28802, Haywoodstreet.org
