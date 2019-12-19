Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Ray Jenkins Obituary
Ray Jenkins

Fairview - Ray Poston Jenkins, 91, of Old Fort Road, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence.

A native and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, he retired in 2009 from Mountain Variety Hardware where he was employed for 23 years, and formerly was with Maier's Greenhouse for 23 years. He was Owner & Operator of Small Engine Repair, and was a member of Spring Mountain Baptist Church where he was a faithful servant.

Mr. Jenkins was a son of the late William Henry Jenkins and Myrtle Decora Chatham Jenkins and husband of Arlene B. Jenkins who died March 23, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his great grandson, Luke Poston Adams; brothers, Guy and Robert Jenkins and sister, Sue Garrison.

Surviving are his children, Donald H. Jenkins and wife, Kay and Linda J. Penland and husband, James all of Fairview; grandchildren, Erica J. Morgan and husband, Daryl of Fairview, Shelley J. West and husband, Nathan of Leicester, Melisa P. Norton and husband, Clinton and Kevin R. Penland and wife, Nikki all of Fairview; great grandchildren, Adam, Abigail, Jacob, Evelyn, Avery, Reese and Noah and brother, Ralph H. Jenkins and wife, Patricia of Fairview.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Cane Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Spring Mountain Baptist Church, 11 Spring Mountain Road, Fairview, NC 28730.

To sign Mr. Jenkins' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
